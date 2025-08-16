Israel must not, and cannot, care what the so-called “world” thinks. The world has never liked the Jewish people, and ever since the Jews reclaimed their country, the world has not much cared for it either.

From the blood libels of medieval Europe to the gas chambers of Auschwitz, from the Arab expulsion of nearly a million Jews to the United Nations’ obsessive condemnations, from pogroms in Eastern Europe to Western capitals now teeming with Hamas apologists, the pattern is unbroken. History will record today’s attempts to isolate Israel diplomatically over its just and righteous defensive war against Hamas in Gaza as merely the latest entry in a centuries-long ledger.

Israel should always listen to constructive criticism from genuine friends, which is those whose concern is rooted in shared values, respect, and mutual security. But it should be indifferent to the so-called international community’s chorus. The phrase “international community” has become a euphemism for a clown show of hypocrites, tyrants, kleptocrats, and useful idiots, lecturing Israel on human rights while ignoring genocide in Sudan, cultural annihilation in Tibet, mass imprisonment in Xinjiang, and the industrial-scale slaughter in Syria.

The same nations that participated in, enabled, or stood silent during the Holocaust now preen as self-appointed moral arbiters, aligning themselves with jihadist terrorists against the Middle East’s only liberal democracy, and the very cornerstone of Western civilization.

The United Nations (UN), a cesspool of corruption and authoritarianism, has condemned Israel more times than all other nations combined. Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela sit on human-rights councils while Israel - where women vote, gays serve openly in the army, and minorities sit in parliament - is treated as a pariah. The result is less diplomacy than dark comedy.

As for countries such as the UK, Canada, and Australia lining up to recognize a Palestinian state, who honestly cares what they think? I do not. No serious person should, and certainly not the Jewish state.

As for Denmark saying that the European Union (EU) should consider imposing sanctions on Israel, I am afraid the EU is just not interesting enough for me to write about.

Let us also kill the fiction that “world opinion” exists as a single moral force. There is no unified global conscience, only competing national interests, ideological fixations, and thinly veiled prejudices. When Europe condemns Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria, it is not because Europeans lie awake worrying about Palestinian welfare. It is because of unresolved historical guilt, fashionable post-colonial self-loathing, and the comfort of moral grandstanding at someone else’s expense.

When Arab regimes shriek about “occupation,” it is not out of compassion for Palestinians, whom they have kept stateless in camps for generations, but because they cannot abide a Jewish state on land they see as eternally Muslim.

This glue binding Western post-liberal elites and the Arab League is the desire for Israel to retreat, to leave Hamas breathing space, and to ensure the jihadists live to murder Jews another day. For Israel, to heed this would be national suicide.

And what of the progressive Left? Do not waste my time. These are not serious people. They chant “decolonization” while waving the flag of Hamas - a theocratic death cult that would execute them for their gender, sexuality, or politics. The 1979 Iranian Revolution offers the definitive case study. Islamists joined forces with international socialists to topple the Shah, then promptly imprisoned, tortured, and murdered those very socialists. This is what awaits today’s idiots when they are no longer useful.

These moral poseurs masquerading as “global opinion” have nothing to teach Israel. International opinion is not a moral compass; it is a political weapon that Israel’s enemies wield against the Jewish state with great effectiveness.

History shows clearly every time Israel has hesitated out of fear of global disapproval, Jews have paid in blood.

In 1993, Israel signed the Oslo Accords, agreeing to hand over Gaza and much of Judea and Samaria in exchange for peace. It received the Second Intifada in return. More than a thousand civilians were murdered in suicide bombings on buses, shops, and pizza parlors.

In 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in a grand gesture meant to generate goodwill. Instead, Hamas seized power, turned the strip into a launch pad for rockets, executed rivals, and plotted the October 7 pogrom of 2023.

In 2006, fearing condemnation, Israel pulled back in Lebanon rather than finish off Hezbollah. The result? An Iranian-backed terror army with a vastly expanded arsenal, forcing another war years later.

In 2023, in the wake of the October 7 massacre, Israel delayed a full-scale ground campaign because then-President Joe Biden urged “restraint.” Yep. That was his counsel after Jewish babies had been burned alive.

Every time Israel listens to “the world,” Jews die.

Israel seeking the approval of its enemies is not the road to peace; it is a death sentence. The world does not respect weakness; it respects strength, and that is especially true in the tribally minded Middle East.

When Britain stood against Nazi Germany, it did not ask permission to fight; it fought. When America was attacked on 9/11, it did not apologize for defending itself; it sought to destroy its enemies. Israel must do the same.

Islamists understand only power. Every Israeli withdrawal has brought war. Every gesture of peace has been answered with terror. The only times Israel has enjoyed anything like quiet were after overwhelming victories such as after the Six-Day War, after Entebbe, after the bombing of Iraq’s nuclear reactor. Let the annihilation of Hamas join that list.

For two thousand years, Jews were victims because they had no power. Now they have a state, an army, and the will to survive. To squander that out of fear of EU press releases or CNN headlines would be a betrayal of Jewish history.

The world did not save Jews from pogroms, nor from Auschwitz, nor from expulsion from Arab lands. It will not protect Israel now. That responsibility is Israel’s alone, and the ability to fulfill it is the essence of Jewish sovereignty.

The Jewish people have one country, one army, and one chance. They cannot outsource survival to the same nations that turned away Jewish refugees in the 1930s and 1940s, or funded UNRWA even after its employees helped massacre Jews in 2023.

Israel must act with unapologetic resolve. It must build, settle, and defend its land without hesitation, regardless of who howls and how loudly. Let the dogs howl.

They will lose interest and fall quiet soon enough as they always do because, like all bullies, they are loud only when things are going their way. Plus the international media has the attention span of a gnat.

The Jewish people did not return to their homeland after two millennia to live on their knees. They came to stand tall. This is how Israel will prevail, survive, and prosper, whether the world likes it or not.