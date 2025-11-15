If you follow Israel in the news, you will know that the issue of judicial reform has polarized the country. So much so that many believe it divided Israelis to the point that Hamas thought the country was weak and ripe for attack. But what exactly are they fighting over?

For this topic, I will take off my polemicist hat — a stylish straw Panama hat from Ecuador — and refrain from giving my obviously correct opinion on the matter. Rather, I will explain it as simply as I can without dumbing it down.

Since early 2023, Israel has been embroiled in a fierce debate over proposed changes to its judiciary, sparking mass protests. On January 21, 2023, about 100,000 people demonstrated in Tel Aviv under banners like “No to Dictatorship.” A common slogan declared that the country was in a struggle for its character and democratic future.

Weekend rallies followed regularly on the magnificently named Kaplan Street — also known as Democracy Square — in what has been the largest sustained protest movement in Israel’s history. Even Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called for urgent compromise.

The controversy centers on reforms championed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition. These proposals would curb the Supreme Court’s powers, alter the way judges are appointed, and repeal some of the court’s key legal doctrines.

The government argues this is necessary to restore democratic control to elected officials, while opponents warn it could undermine the rule of law. To understand the debate, it helps to know some background about Israel’s legal system and the court’s role.

Israel has no single written constitution. Its government and rights are defined by a series of “Basic Laws” passed over time — 14 in total — covering institutions and individual rights. These laws function as a de facto constitution, dealing with the structure of government (parliament, president, courts, etc.) and certain civil rights.

These Basic Laws were meant to be chapters in a future constitution, but Israelis never managed to agree on one. Naftali Bennett, the former prime minister and likely future candidate, has vowed to give Israel a written constitution if elected.

In the 1990s, Israel’s Supreme Court took a more central role and began invalidating laws and government decisions. In a landmark 1995 case (Bank Mizrahi v. Migdal), the court under President Aharon Barak (1995–2006) ruled that the Basic Laws are effectively Israel’s constitution and that any law conflicting with a Basic Law could be struck down as unconstitutional.

In other words, in this ruling the court granted itself the power of judicial review. This “constitutional revolution” made the court a powerful check on Israel’s government and its parliament, the Knesset. Critics, however, argued that it awarded itself unchecked power and became overly activist.

In practice, the Supreme Court operates on a mix of statutes, precedents, and legal traditions or conventions. It has allowed judicial review of ordinary laws despite no explicit constitutional clause authorizing it (this was part of Barak’s 1995 reasoning), and today most Israelis accept the court as the final arbiter when law and democracy collide.

The Supreme Court of Israel (officially the High Court of Justice when sitting in its constitutional role) has broad powers. It can hear challenges not only to administrative decisions (such as city zoning rulings) but also to legislation it deems in conflict with Basic Laws. It also hears electoral petitions and reviews cabinet decisions.

Over the decades, the court has gradually expanded its authority. For example, it routinely applied a principle called “reasonableness” to administrative decisions: if a ministerial or cabinet decision is deemed “patently unreasonable,” the court can annul it as an abuse of power. (This doctrine, borrowed from British legal tradition and common in Commonwealth countries, asks whether a decision was one that no reasonable government would have made.)

The court points to limitation clauses in the Basic Laws (notably the 1992 Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty) to justify its powers. In his 1995 ruling, Barak held that these clauses elevated all Basic Laws above ordinary laws.

That means the court could strike down Knesset statutes if it deemed they infringed protected rights or legal processes. The court also interpreted Israel’s Declaration of Independence and the Basic Laws as embodying an inherent “constitutional identity” of Israel as a “Jewish and democratic state” that the Knesset cannot override.

By early 2023, many on the Israeli right had come to feel the court had become too powerful and activist. They pointed to cases where the court blocked government policies or ministerial appointments. One commonly cited example is the court’s 2019 decision (using the “reasonableness” doctrine) to annul Aryeh Deri’s appointment as finance minister because no cabinet vote had actually approved him.

The 2023–24 reform proposals

In January 2023, Justice Minister Yariv Levin (from Netanyahu’s Likud party) unveiled a plan to overhaul the judicial system. Framing it as a cure for what he termed “judicial activism,” he argued that the court’s tendency to choose policies and block laws against voters’ wishes was undemocratic. He proposed the following key changes (incomplete list):

Curtailing judicial review: Levin proposed that only a large panel of 12 of 15 justices (an 80 percent supermajority) could invalidate a Knesset law or cabinet decision. He also suggested an “override clause” that would allow the Knesset to re-enact a struck-down law unless all 15 justices had opposed it. In practice, that could allow a simple Knesset majority (61 of 120 seats) to override nearly any court ruling.

Changing the way judges are appointed: Currently, a nine-member Judicial Selection Committee chooses judges. It includes three Supreme Court justices, two Bar Association representatives, two cabinet ministers, and two Knesset members. The committee requires broad agreement (seven votes of nine) to appoint a Supreme Court justice. Levin proposed giving the elected coalition majority control of this committee.