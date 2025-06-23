Iran’s nuclear sites go up in smoke.

Fears that the Israel-Iran conflict will turn into a “forever war”, and that the US will be dragged into another Middle Eastern quagmire after its bunker-busting attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, are misplaced. They reveal a shallow understanding and a lack of imagination.

It has long been observed that countries view conflicts in light of their most recent wars. America’s most recent conflicts were its 20-year war in Afghanistan, which began and ended with the odious Taliban in power, and its eight-year war in Iraq in search of non-existent nuclear weapons, which toppled Saddam Hussein’s vile regime, but plunged the country into civil war.

Yet, it does not follow that just because America got bogged down in those two conflicts, that all conflicts are destined to go down this path.

After all, American and allied rapid success in pushing the Iraqi army out of Kuwait in the First Gulf War in 1990-91 came after America’s humiliation in Vietnam. Indeed, it was said at the time that the First Gulf War buried America’s post-Vietnam self-doubts.

The question of what is the right policy with regard to Iran is one that should be treated on its merits, and not on what happened in previous wars. Learning from experience is good only if the right lessons are learned.

In the case of America’s isolationists, including Vice President JD Vance, their main takeaway from Iraq and Afghanistan seems to be low self-esteem. They have a vision of a more insular and less international America. This is what the rest of the world calls a weaker America.

In fact, there is no reason to think Iran will turn into a “forever war” for either Israel or the US, though the equations are different for each.

Israel is already in a “forever war” with Iran and has been since Islamic psychopaths came to power in the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Iran has sponsored overseas terror attacks Israel - such as the bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994 that killed 85 people and wounded 300 - and engaged in multiple and regular wars via its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah in Gaza and Lebanon respectively. There have been too many Iran-backed terror attacks in Israel to list.

This “forever war”, sometimes called a shadow war due to Iran and Israel not directly confronting each other, came to Israel. Israel did not get mired in this war; it was imposed on Israel.

As long as Iran’s crazed mullahs remain in power, this conflict will persist in one form or another because it is religiously driven. The Iranian regime says it wants to destroy Israel and murder the Jews, and that this is religious commandment. It means exactly what it says, regardless of how deranged that may sound to normal ears.

That is why the idea of Iran having nuclear weapons is so terrifying. Far from being deterred by the doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) - the Iranian mullahs are banking on it to get into heaven as martyrs. It is an apocalyptic death cult.

It is an insane and despicable belief. Anyone who believes this worldview is open to reason needs to leave the room so that the grown-ups can talk.

Negotiations with Iran have always failed because Iran sees any deals it enters as nothing more than a way to buy time. That will be true of any negotiations or deals that end the current war.

As for Israel getting stuck indefinitely in this direct war with Iran, it will not happen because Israel knows it cannot sustain it given that Iran is 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away. Jerusalem plans accordingly.

Israel will destroy as much of Iran’s nuclear weapon and missile facilities as it can, and then go home. If the Iranian regime is not toppled, then Israel and Iran will return to their previous lower-level hostilities.

If the Iranian regime does fall, then Israel will watch and see what happens. That is something nobody knows. The difference will be that, regardless of who is in power, Iran will be enormously weaker because Israel has smashed Hamas and Hezbollah and large parts of Iran’s military capabilities.

For Israel, security will remain a continuous concern with no end date. That is not being bogged down; that is just reality.

Whatever the post-conflict reality looks like, even if Iran descends into chaos, it will be better for Israel than Iran having and using nuclear bombs. All scenarios, including bigger wars and instability, are better than nuclear annihilation.

For the US, the equation is different. It has a greater choice about its degree of involvement.

US President Donald Trump has made clear that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites were not aimed at bringing down the regime. He said the US was not planning further strikes unless Iran retaliated, in which case it has threatened a powerful response.

This is where America’s isolationists worry. If Iran responds, then the US will feel it must do so, too, and the so-called escalation will be underway.

This is just fear talking. It is only a lack of imagination that makes them think this is the only way it could unfold, or that short-term escalation will decrease security, rather than increase it.

There is an enormous difference between the US fighting a war against Iran with and without US troops on the ground. The US can pound Iran relentlessly from its ships, air force, and bases, in the Middle East without exposing US troops to significant danger.

US bases are heavily fortified and judging by Iran’s missile attacks on Israel, the Iranians cannot muster much of an attack right now, and Israel is reducing Iran’s military capabilities by the hour.

It is hard to imagine any scenario in which President Trump would put American soldiers on Iranian soil. The US can draw that line itself and not get sucked into anything.

Given Iran’s diminishing capacity to fight back, the regime is likely to do what it always does, which is resume rebuilding its proxy armies across the region, slowly start rebuilding its nuclear and missile programs, and sponsoring terror. The difference will be its efforts have been set back decades, and geopolitical realities have changed in places such as Syria and Lebanon.

For Iran to do this, it requires attacks on it to stop, so it will eventually return to negotiations.

Iran’s Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 percent of the world’s oil travels each year, in a bid to damage the global economy. This could create another crisis, especially if other countries decide to use gunboats to re-open the strait.

More than 80 percent of the crude oil and natural gas that passed through the Strait of Hormuz in 2024 went to Asian markets, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea being the top recipients. Tehran will likely find that they value oil more than their relationship with Iran

This would also be a pathetic move for Iran. It serves no strategic goal; it is just a tantrum. It would be little more than a baby throwing its toys out of the pram in protest. It also risks alienating neutral or even supportive nations that do not appreciate trade disruptions or higher oil prices.

Trump still has grand ambitions of achieving overarching peace in the Middle East and building on the success of the Abraham Accords, in which the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco normalized relations with Israel.

The conventional wisdom is that such an ambitious goal looks a long way off right now, and I respect that view. It is probably correct. Yet, it is also true that stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons has made the whole region safer.

Fears about what comes next after America’s strike are valid, but all scenarios must be weighed against what would have happened if America did not act with Israel, and Iran got nuclear weapons.

Iran using nuclear weapons would be worse than any fallout from Israel’s and America’s attack on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities. So, whatever happens next, it was the right thing to do.