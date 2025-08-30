Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas talks nonsense at the United Nations in New York.

The Trump Administration's decision not to allow Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas and 80 of his cronies into the US to attend the UN General Assembly meeting in September is a welcome development. It shows the US understands the Israel-Palestinian conflict far better that most in the international community.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has correctly identified that all this nonsense about recognizing a Palestinian state is just the PA trying to weasel out of its Oslo Accord commitments, as I wrote here. It is refreshing to hear someone talk about it in these terms and apply pressure in the right direction for a change.

Rubio issued a statement saying: "Before the PLO and PA can be considered partners for peace, they must consistently repudiate terrorism - including the October 7 massacre - and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by US law and as promised by the PLO."

He also said the PA must end efforts to bypass negotiations by pursuing legal cases against Israel at international courts. If only the rest of the so-called international community was so morally clear.



We already know what Abbas wants because he outlined it in a speech to the UN at last year’s General Assembly meeting. None it was good and not a single word gave cause for confidence.

This piece was published on September 29, 2024, under the title “Palestinian dictator Mahmoud Abbas' UN speech shows he is delusional”. It is every bit as relevant today.

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Abbas has laid out to the United Nations (UN) a 12-step plan for Gaza that is detached from reality. No wonder most Palestinians cannot stand him. Only an unserious person could take this despicable man seriously.



Before getting into his plan’s lack of substance, it is worth noting that Abbas made no mention of Hamas, as if the Islamist terror group that started the current war did not exist, made no reference to the PA recognizing Israel and its right to exist, and did not renounce violence.

No one should fall for the fiction that the PA is meaningfully different from Hamas. Hamas are jihadists; the PA are jihadists in business suits and a UN invitation. Both want to annihilate Israel and murder Jews.

He is delusional to think he is in a position to make demands when Israel has smashed Hamas in Gaza, put Hezbollah into disarray in Lebanon, and when his own popularity is risibly low. Almost 90 percent of Palestinians want him to resign, according to the Ramallah-based non-profit Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

I will not bother to correct his presentation to the UN of the so-called Palestinian narrative except to say that Abbas is a pathological and inveterate liar. A Stephen King novel contains more truth.

Here is his 12-point plan and why they point to a clinical derangement.

1. An immediate ceasefire. There was a ceasefire on October 6 last year until Hamas - a Palestinian organization - attacked Israel and conducted the worst murder of Jews, and in the worst way possible, since the Holocaust.

Hamas could have secured a ceasefire at any time over the past 12 months by releasing the hostages and laying down its arms. If Abbas cared about the Palestinian people, he would have spent the past year pressuring Hamas to do this. He has not done so.

He wants a ceasefire only because Israel is winning the war.

2. Humanitarian aid to be delivered on mass throughout Gaza.

Israel has at no point restricted humanitarian aid to Gaza. Abbas includes this point to fuel the blood libel that Israel has deliberately starved Palestinians.

By way of reality, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighting in Gaza coordinated and cooperated with the World Health Organization so it could vaccinate 560,000 Gazans against polio in just 12 days. The group hailed this immunization campaign as a “massive success”.

3. Israel must withdraw its forces from Gaza, not create any buffer zones, and allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes.

This is definitive proof of Abbas' insanity. Israel withdrew in 2005 and got several wars and the October 7 pogrom in return. Given that history, it is fantastical to imagine that Israel should not maintain a security presence in Gaza to prevent further attacks.

4. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the Palestinian refugee agency, must be protected and allowed to keep operating in Gaza and elsewhere in disputed territories.

UNRWA is a terrorist organization that Israel should send packing. If the UN were not congenitally corrupt and morally unhinged, it would have dissolved UNRWA itself.

Besides some of its staff being involved in the October 7 attacks, UNRWA has allowed Hamas to use its facilities for weapons storage, as terrorist safehouses, and used its schools to educate Palestinian children to become Jihadists against Israel and the West.

If a just and sane world, UNRWA’s leadership and many of its foot soldiers would be tried on terror charges and imprisoned. Western governments that fund UNRWA - such as Australia, Canada, and the UK - are unpardonably complicit in terror. They have stains upon their reputations.

5. International protection for the Palestinians on their occupied land.

Abbas had the gall to tell the UN that “We are not fighting Israel. We cannot fight Israel, and we don’t want to fight, but we want protection.” If they are not fighting Israel, then what is all the fighting about? They most certainly can fight Israel; they just cannot defeat it.

His analysis is, in any case, precisely backwards. It is Israelis who require protection from Palestinian terrorists. IDF operations in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and Lebanon are a response to Palestinian violence and terror.

Suggesting otherwise is to display no knowledge of history, no understanding of cause and effect, of justice and injustice, of right and wrong, and ultimately of good and evil. The Arabs started every single war Israel has been involved in since 1948, making Abbas’ claim that it is the Palestinians who need protecting patent gibberish.

6. The Palestinian Government must have jurisdiction over all Gaza, including the Rafah Border Crossing and other entry points.

Hamas has governed the Gaza Strip since Israel withdrew unilaterally in 2005. It used this position to build a Jihadist terror state, to attack Israel with endless missile barrages, and ultimately the horrific October 7 attacks.

Every time the Palestinians govern any territory, the outcome is terror attacks and the murder of Jews. This is because their leaders are deranged, bloodthirsty Islamists with the credibility of vampires.



7. The PA will continue its efforts to engage in a “comprehensive national reform process.”



Do not make me laugh. What efforts? Reform would mean getting rid of Abbas, his family, and his entourage of conniving cronies.

Abbas even blamed Israel for him having not held Palestinian elections since 2006, demonstrating the defining Palestinian traits of never accepting responsibility or demonstrating agency. He has not held elections because he is wildly unpopular, fears losing to Hamas, and is a dictator in the classic Arab mold.

8. The Palestinian Government will be the sole representative body for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem and have authority over those territories.

No. These are Jewish lands. Peaceful Palestinians are welcome to live there, but not violent Jihadist ones. Giving up your land is a stupid thing to do.



9. The Palestinians will continue in their bid to obtain full-member status at the UN.

The UN is a worthless, racist, and putrescent organization. I have no idea why Israel bothers with it. Far from needing new members, the UN should be dissolved and consigned to the history books next to the League of Nations.

10. The UN General Assembly resolution demanding an Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem within a year must be fully implemented to actualize a two-state solution.

No. Again, this is Jewish land. Israel should pay no heed to the bloated antisemitic bureaucrats at the UN. I certainly do not.

This UN resolution is just the latest stanza in the Western and Islamic worlds’ long-tradition of telling Jews where they can and cannot live. Those days are over. Never again is now.

11. An international peace conference must be held within a year to implement the two-state vision.

Talk about perseveration with a failed approach. The Palestinians have been rejecting two states since before Israel’s recreation. The Arabs rejected it in 1937 (Peel Commission), 1947 (UN partition of Palestine), 1967 (End of Six-Day War), 2000 (Oslo Peace Accords), 2005 (Israel’s unilateral pullout from Gaza), and 2008 (improved version of Oslo Accords). They did so in favor of Jihadist terror and genocide against Jews, which is a goal they retain.

A Palestinian state is a truly terrible idea for Israelis and Palestinians alike. Anyone who still thinks this is a good idea should be sharing a padded cell with Abbas.



12. International peacekeeping forces must be deployed to protect the people of both countries.

Abbas presents this as idea as though it has not been tried and as though his organization’s predecessor, the murderous Palestinian Organization (PLO), and its allies, did not attack those troops every time.

Former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, a pan-Arab nationalist lunatic, simply kicked UN peacekeepers (ENEF 1) out of the Sinai Peninsula after the 1956 Second Arab-Israeli War.

The 4,000-strong UNEF 2 force, which was deployed to oversee the ceasefire between Egypt and Israel after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, sat and watched Egypt continually violate the ceasefire.

In 1978, the 15,000-weak UNIFIL force was deployed to Lebanon where it failed to stop recurrent attacks on Israel - something that has persisted to the present day and has contributed the current war.

Abbas’s speech showed the world what Israel has been saying for decades, which is that it has no Palestinian partner for peace. His 12-point plan contains not a single good or feasible idea.

His speech and proposal were the rantings of a madman. The fact that anyone takes him seriously shows what perilous time we live in.