It makes no sense that Western leaders broadly support Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, while being highly critical of Israel’s war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza. They are two fronts of the same war.

When Israel strikes Iranian nuclear facilities or Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp leadership, the West largely supports Israel’s right to defend itself against an existential threat from a rogue regime that has vowed to destroy it.

Yet, when Israel fights Hamas - an Iranian-funded terror group behind the October 7 massacre - the West becomes critical and accuses Israel of "disproportionate" warfare.

Responding to Israel’s attack on Iran, the G7 group of industrial nations issued a statement saying, “We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel”. It further said that “Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror.”

Contrast this with the hyperbolic criticism of Israel’s war against Hamas. In addition to despicable blood-libel allegations of genocide and deliberate starvation, countries such as Spain and Ireland have recognized a Palestinian state unilaterally, France and the UK have imposed weapons export bans, and there is even broader talk of sanctions against Israel.

There is no need for such confusion and contradiction. It is quite simple.

Iran wants to annihilate Israel and it is trying to do so over land with its proxies, and from the sky with nuclear missiles if it can. Besides destroying Israel, Iran seeks regional hegemony to fulfil its Shia Islamist imperial ambitions.

I know this not because I have some mystical insight into the Iranian mullahs’ thinking or their dark hearts, but because they have been telling us so since coming to power in 1979. Palestinians have been saying the same thing very clearly too since even before Israel was recreated in 1948. A little listening goes a long way. A little thinking goes even further.

Israel must defend itself from Iranian threats from all directions, be it Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and other militant groups in Iraq and Syria (at least dictator Bashar al-Assad’s overthrow in December).

It is illogical for the West to support Israel on only one of these fronts in what is essentially one war.

They might retort that it is the civilian death toll and wider destruction in Gaza that they object to, not destroying Hamas, per se. Yet, even that is muddled thinking.

It is Hamas’ strategy of embedding itself in civilian infrastructure - including hospitals, schools, mosques, and kindergartens - and using civilians as human shields that is responsible for the devastation. A high death toll is a central part of Hamas’ strategy to delegitimize Israel and dehumanize the Jewish people.

Western leaders are shockingly confused about this, which is an indictment given their foreign ministries have whole departments devoted to it.

The confusion is evident when Hamas is described as a Palestinian “resistance” group, which frames its violence as a response to alleged Israeli “occupation”. How they conclude this is a mystery given that Hamas has a charter that clearly states its goal is to destroy Israel and kill the Jews and talks about almost daily in its mind-bogglingly repetitive propaganda, which mirrors that of its master, Iran.

The “occupation” Hamas is referring to is not Israel in “occupied” Judea and Samaria (where most Palestinians live under Palestinian governance), or the Gaza Strip, which Israel withdrew from in 2005; it is Israel itself. The Islamists are not “resisting” anything.

Leftist governments, such as those in the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia and Spain, are particularly clueless about this. I blame post-modernism. It escaped the philosophy departments of French universities and spread like Covid-19 out of Wuhan, turning people’s brains to mush.

Only in a post-modernism-enabled alternate reality is Israel the aggressor when Iran-backed Islamists are attacking it on seven fronts, including the Palestinian territories.

There is an obvious alternative explanation, which is that Western leaders understand it and are exploiting it cynically and amorally for political gain. They are prioritizing short-term political optics over long-term regional stability. There are votes in supporting the Palestinians, whereas the average voter cannot find Iran on a map.

It is not by accident the Palestinians garner so much sympathy. Iran and Qatar, the world’s two foremost Islamist terror sponsors, have spent billions of dollars over the decades to turn believing the fictional Palestinian narrative into the orthodox view.

This evil campaign has been so effective that people’s critical thinking switches off when anyone says “Palestinian.”

Honestly, it is like watching a stage hypnotist.

“You will dance like a chicken when the Rolling Stones song comes,” the maestro says to his hapless audience member up on stage. “And you will froth at the mouth and jump up and down like an idiot jackrabbit when I say ‘Palestinian’”.

I am open as to whether Western leaders are clueless or cynical, or both, but regardless, it has been a strategic disaster.

The West’s treating of Iran and Hamas as separate entities has emboldened Iran to wage war by proxy and avoid direct responsibility. It emboldened them because it has worked, and Western hypocrisy has allowed it to do so, prolonging and deepening the conflict.

Up until Israel finally acting with its long-overdue attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, this approach had served Iran well.

Even now, many Western decision-makers still cannot or will not accept reality. When faced with the facts of Hamas’ Islamism and its Iranian patronage, Western leaders get out their mental yoga mats and conclude that Islamists have hijacked the Palestinian cause, which is somehow otherwise legitimate.

They refuse to understand that Palestinianism is a form of Islamism. This is no great secret. The Palestinian identity was created for the singular purpose of delegitimizing Israel when the Arab states realized that they could not destroy Israel through conventional state-versus-state warfare.

While obviously not all Palestinians are Islamists - a claim no serious person has made - the goal of wanting to destroy Israel is Islamist. It is Israel’s existence as a sovereign state that they cannot abide.

This is just too bad. Judging by Israel’s demolition of Hamas and Hezbollah close to Israel and of Iran’s nuclear facilities 1500 kilometers away, Israeli military hegemony looks as secure as it has ever been.

Beyond celebrating Tehran’s demise, this is Arab states’ primary takeaway from the Israel-Iran War. Some hope stems from this. It makes clear to Arab states, and other Muslim states, that Israel is here to stay, so recognizing it is a matter of common sense and sound policy.

The West is further confused about the nature of Islamism, which is why they think negotiation with them is possible. It is not. All attempts at negotiation - whether it be for Iran not to seek nuclear weapons or multiple offers to create a Palestinian state - have failed.

Islamism is a relentless force that must be crushed whenever it emerges. Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates grasp this, which is why they have cracked down ruthlessly on Islamists.

The West’s non-understanding of Islamism is why they foolishly allowed Islamists to get a foothold in their countries. Vile Jihadist bile is preached freely at mosques in Paris, London, Sydney, and elsewhere. Politicians for parties for so-called “Muslim causes” - which means being anti-Israel and inching closer to de facto Shariah law - are winning seats in Parliaments.

Israel is not just lobbying for Western support when it says it is fighting for civilization and the West. This is a matter of fact. If the Islamists were to win against Israel, they would surely win against the West, too.

If the West truly stands against terrorism, and there is little evidence that this is the case, it must stop viewing Iran’s various militia as independent actors and as mere tentacles of Iran’s gross and disfigured regime. They must back Israel to the hilt.