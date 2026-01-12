Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
13h

All great points!

Many people nowadays seem to be more like Ideas with People than People with Ideas.

Also, our media and educational systems on the issue of Israel are worse than failures, it'd be better if they stayed silent rather than release the usual torrent of lies about the conflict and its history. Since 10/7, I've dealt w people who thought it was Israel that's rejected every peace deal, who had no clue the reverse was true; also people keep spreading these conspiracy theories about Greater Israel and Israeli fantasies of total conquest, and I need to remind them that Israel left Gaza in 2007 and gave it all back to the Palestinians. Some plan of conquest!

The Western idea of the "Palestinian" is a completely mythological creation, an indigenous noble savage who just wants their ancestral homeland back and who is so miserable he has no choice but to commit bloodthirsty massacres. This robs them of agency and responsibility and makes them passive vessels who need the help of devoted white saviors to lead them on the journey from oppression to liberation. It is a self-flattering fiction based more on the emotional, social and pyschological needs of the Western liberal, but has very little to do with the actual Palestinian people.

"For this is how human beings are constructed: whatever they conceive purely with their intellects, they also defend purely with intellect and reason while, on the other hand, whatever opinions they derive from their passions, they defend with their passions." SPINOZA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Republic of CANADA's avatar
Republic of CANADA
13h

There is a more fundamental explanation ...

.

MUSLIM countries typically have Average IQ Scores in the Sub-80 and Sub-70 Ranges.

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture