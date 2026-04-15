You Are Invited: Israel in the Asian Century
Where antisemitism and geopolitics take forms Western audiences rarely see.
Most discussions about Israel are trapped in a Western echo chamber—recycled talking points from capitals that are increasingly disconnected from where power is actually shifting.
This event is not one of them.
As a paid subscriber to Moral Clarity, you are invited to this presentation in which I will be examining Israel from a vantage point most Western analysts simply do not have: Asia.
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