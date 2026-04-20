Most discussions about Israel are trapped in a Western echo chamber—recycled talking points from capitals that are increasingly disconnected from where power is actually shifting.

This event is not one of them.

As a paid subscriber to Moral Clarity, you are invited to this presentation in which I will be examining Israel from a vantage point most Western analysts simply do not have: Asia.

📅 April 26, 2026 | 🕗 8 PM EDT | 💻 Zoom

Registration details are available HERE

This conversation, which will include Q&A, will focus on two themes:

Israel in the age of Chinese superpower ascendancy

What happens when the global center of gravity shifts eastward?

How does Israel navigate a world where China, India, and Asia matter more than Israel’s traditional allies and Europe’s opinions?

Face-to-face with Islamic extremists in Southeast Asia

Not theory. Not think tank abstractions. Just direct exposure to the realities of extremism in a region where antisemitism operates differently—less performative, more embedded, and often overlooked.

Being Singapore-based and living just 25 minutes away from the Malaysian airfield where the Hamas paragliders trained for the October 7 massacre, this is a problem literally on my doorstep.

If you are reading this it means you are a paid Moral Clarity subscriber who already knows how distorted much of the global conversation has become—about Israel, Jews, and antisemitism.

This event expands that lens, bringing into focus:

Why Asian countries is becoming more pragmatic partners for Israel than the West

How antisemitism evolves outside Western ideological frameworks

What geopolitical realism looks like in regions that do not engage in moral posturing

The uncomfortable truth is that much of what passes for “analysis” in Western media would not survive five minutes of scrutiny in the environments being discussed here.

This is an opportunity to step outside that bubble. To understand Israel not as it is debated in editorial pages—but as it is positioned in a rapidly changing global order.

Registration details are available HERE

Seats are limited.

If you value clarity over consensus, and reality over rhetoric, you should be in the room. Although a presentation and discussion and not an essay, I guarantee the usual Moral Clarity punch.