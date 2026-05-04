Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Hebrew By Inbal's avatar
Hebrew By Inbal
3h

I have clearly been spoken to by several professional antisemites. I recognize MANY of these phrases in the daily comments I receive!

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Shari Levine's avatar
Shari Levine
1h

This is brilliant. I wish I could send it to the people I know who need to read it. However, they will never see themselves.

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