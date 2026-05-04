There was a short time when antisemitism was considered vulgar. It was for those who lacked education and self-control—men who shouted, marched badly, and mistook conspiracy theories for thought. The West congratulated itself for having outgrown such things after the Holocaust. However, that phase is over.

Antisemitism has had a makeover. It has matured and acquired a vocabulary, a posture, and—most importantly—a professional etiquette. It presents itself carefully and respectably, often with a graduate degree.

This guide is designed to help you navigate this new landscape. Hatred, like any other social activity, requires standards. Done correctly, it will earn you admiration, moral credibility, and invitations to panels.

Rule 1: Never say “Jews,” say “Zionists.”

This rule has become foundational. “Jews” is a protected category. It carries historical weight, emotional resonance, and could spark sympathy — and we certainly do not want any of that.

Using the word risks activating moral reflexes that even the most sophisticated societies have not entirely suppressed.

“Zionists,” by contrast, is as flexible as a synchronized swimmer. It allows you to gesture toward a political ideology, imply a global network, and maintain plausible deniability.

In practice, it is a distinction without a difference. The overwhelming majority of Jews have some connection—emotional, cultural, or familial—to Israel. This is inconvenient, but not insurmountable. You are not required to resolve the contradiction, only to maintain the vocabulary.

If challenged, repeat the phrase: “I am not talking about Jews.”

Do not elaborate.

Rule 2: Begin with a declaration of virtue

Before expressing anything remotely hostile, you must establish your moral credentials. A simple formula will suffice:

“As someone who deeply believes in human rights…”

“As a lifelong opponent of racism…”

“As a committed advocate for justice…”

These statements make normal people want to gag. Yet in the right circles these statements function as ethical insurance policies. They signal that whatever follows cannot, by definition, be prejudiced. You have pre-declared yourself incapable of such things.

You can see this ritual performed with almost liturgical precision on Ivy League campuses where statements condemning violence often open with three lines of moral self-certification before arriving, reluctantly, at the violence itself.

It is hypocrisy, properly framed.

Rule 3: Invoke “context” early and often

Context is your greatest ally. It allows you to dilute specific events, redistribute responsibility, and create the impression of depth.

When confronted with something uncomfortable—say, the events of the October 7 pogrom—do not deny crudely what happened. It is better to expand the frame until the original event becomes almost incidental. The key is to ensure the sentence should never end where it begins. It is a staple tactic among journalists.

Use phrases such as:

“This didn’t happen in a vacuum”

“We need to understand the broader history”

“Violence is always tragic, but…”

You may recall how quickly public discourse within hours of October 7—before the bodies were even counted, The context was already doing its work.

If done correctly, the conversation will never return to the initial act.

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Rule 4: Replace specificity with scale

Individual acts are dangerous because they evoke empathy. Replaced them with abstractions.

Do not discuss victims, names, or details. Rather, discuss systems, structures and cycles. Massacres become “escalations,” hostages become “detained individuals,” while intent dissolves into “inevitability.”

Observe the evolution of language in major news outlets such as BBC, where precision is gradually sanded down until responsibility becomes atmospheric rather than human.

Rule 5: Master conditional condemnation

You are expected to condemn violence. The trick is to do so in a way that neutralises the condemnation as soon as it is spoken.

Here is a model sentence:

“I unequivocally condemn all violence, whether by state or non-state actors…”

Note the symmetry. It flattens distinctions without appearing to do so. Moral equivalence is achieved through grammatical balance.

If pressed, you can add:

“…but we must also examine the root causes.”

You will find that the conversation rarely returns to the original subject.

Rule 6: Question motives, not arguments

Never engage criticism directly. That risks clarity. Instead, interrogate the critic. Ask:

“Why are you focusing on this issue?”

“Who benefits from this narrative?”

“Isn’t it interesting that you’re saying this now?”

The aim is not to win the argument but to reposition the speaker as suspect.

In advanced settings, you may suggest that the critic is attempting to silence dissent. This is particularly effective in environments that claim to value free expression, such as universities, where the concept can be invoked with great solemnity and applied with no consistency.

Rule 7: Use media language as a shield

This is the next best thing to using civilians. Professional antisemitism relies on borrowed credibility so adopt the tone and terminology of perceived reputable institutions. If outlets such as the BBC or The New York Times describe an event as a “clash” or a “cycle of violence,” so can you.

Once an editorial line is established, it propagates quickly—across headlines, social media, and polite conversation—until the framing feels less like a choice and more like reality.

By speaking in the language of authority, you inherit its legitimacy. The words do the lying for you.

Rule 8: Redefine antisemitism until it disappears

Do not panic if you are accused of antisemitism. It is inconvenient, but manageable in this era when so many other people are too. The solution is to create your own definition of antisemitism that no one else uses.

Antisemitism, you explain, is a hatred of Jews as Jews and a form of discrimination based on religion or ethnicity. What you are doing, by contrast, is political critique, moral analysis, and demonstrating solidarity with the oppressed.

If necessary, narrow the definition further. Reserve the term “antisemitism” for the most explicit, cartoonish forms of hatred. Nothing without jackboots and arm bands counts.

Rule 9: Maintain emotional asymmetry

Empathy must be carefully rationed. When discussing Jewish suffering, adopt a tone of measured concern. Acknowledge pain without dwelling on it. Move quickly to broader considerations.

When discussing others, allow yourself more emotional range. Outrage, sorrow, indignation—these are all appropriate.

This asymmetry is now so routine that it barely registers. Protests erupt with moral certainty in one direction, and with careful qualifications in the other.

Do not think of it as bias. Consider it prioritisation.

Rule 10: Always close with a universal principle

End your statements with something unassailable.

“All human life is equal.”

“We must strive for peace.”

“Justice should prevail for everyone.”

These banalities function as moral punctuation. They signal completeness, even when the argument itself is incomplete. They provide a convenient exit.

Final note: Tone is important

Professional antisemitism is not about what you say, but how you say it. Avoid anger, sarcasm, and directness; and embrace calm, reason and the veneer of moral seriousness

You are not expressing hatred. You are performing conscience.

Conclusion

Follow these steps, and you can say almost anything about Jews. You will be invited to speak, published, and even praised for your courage.

You will never be called the antisemite you are because the system does - indeed, cannot - recognise you. It has been built and trained to detect a different kind of prejudice—the loud, obvious, disreputable kind that announces itself shamelessly.

That is not you. You are refined, contextual, and nuanced. You have taken history’s oldest and sickest hatred and adapted it to the modern West’s sensibilities. You have learned to operate within its moral architecture, exploiting its blind spots, speaking its language, and obeying its rituals.

You have found the loophole.

Like all well-designed loopholes, it does not look like a system failure. It looks like its most sophisticated expression.