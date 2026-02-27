US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Trustees” is bad policy and bad theater. It rests on the idea that Gaza — long a byword for chaos, corruption, jihadist misrule, and humanitarian catastrophe — can be placed under some kind of conservatorship. Adults will enter the room, make the teenagers tidy up, sideline Hamas, bypass the United Nations (UN), and the problems will be solved.

None of that is going to happen.

The project is doomed because it is based on the usual false premises about the Israel-Palestinian conflict’s nature.

Gaza is not a failing condominium in need of a new body corporate. It is a territory ruled, socially and ideologically, by a genocidal Islamist movement whose founding charter calls for Israel’s destruction and whose popular support, while not monolithic, is neither trivial nor accidental.

Any governance structure that pretends Hamas is just an administrative glitch rather than the organizing principle of Gaza’s political culture has loaded the wrong software.

You cannot appoint trustees over jihad.

A “Board of Trustees” implies that Gaza’s problems are technocratic: too much corruption, insufficient transparency, inefficient aid distribution, and inadequate infrastructure planning. If only Western-aligned professionals were placed in charge, and the right governance framework imposed, then stability, prosperity, and normality would follow.

It sounds like someone has called in the consultants and they are going to make us sit through a PowerPoint presentation. Now that really would be a human rights violation.

The problem in Gaza is not procurement processes. It is Islamism, grievance culture, indoctrination, and a decades-long commitment to violent jihadist resistance. It is an education system that teaches martyrdom as aspiration, a religious infrastructure that frames annihilationist goals as a divine mandate, and a political culture that defines victory not as prosperity but as Israel’s disappearance.

No board, however well credentialed — and this one is not — can re-engineer that reality by fiat.

Trump’s board of trustees might have 27 members who, along with others, have promised billions of dollars to rebuild Gaza, but even Blind Freddy can see they are doing so to toady to Trump and not because they think it is a good idea that is going to succeed.

This board is supposed to oversee some transitional technocratic government that will somehow govern Gaza even though the strip is split into Israeli- and Hamas-controlled zones, and no one has the guts to disarm Hamas and other armed factions such as the tautologically named Islamic Jihad.

Hamas does not fear technocrats or their jargon-filled white papers. The men who spent years building tunnel networks beneath hospitals and stockpiling rockets inside schools are not trembling at the prospect of a Deloitte-style oversight committee correcting their budgeting practices.

The deeper flaw, however, is conceptual. This proposal treats Gaza as an administrative vacuum rather than as the frontline in a civilizational conflict. It presumes that the conflict is about governance quality rather than about national, religious, and existential claims.

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict has survived Oslo, Camp David, disengagement, unilateral withdrawals, so-called “confidence-building measures,” and enough peace envoys to staff a small country. It has proved intractable because the core dispute is metaphysical: one side believes the other should not exist for celestial reasons.

A board of trustees cannot arbitrate metaphysics.

The board is a narrative gift to Hamas. The optics of American-appointed trustees overseeing Palestinian territory will be framed, predictably, as a neo-colonial imposition. The jihadist propaganda machine will not struggle to spin it. “Foreign puppets.” “Zionist collaborators.” “American occupation by proxy.” Recruitment posters will write themselves.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is already deploying this strategy. PLO Secretary General Azzam al-Ahmed, a reprobate straight from Central Casting, said this week that “all talk of disarming Hamas and their being a terrorist organization is unacceptable to us,” and that the PLO rejected the premise that Hamas should play no role in governing Gaza.

The inclusion of so many Muslim states on the board will not assuage this, because everyone knows they are corrupt autocracies involved for their own selfish reasons, not to help Gaza or Gazans.

I shall leave it to the Board of Trustees to grapple with this reality.

There is also the matter of international law and diplomacy. The same Western capitals that spent the past two years lecturing Israel about proportionality will suddenly be asked to endorse an American-designed trusteeship imposed on alleged Palestinian territory.

Expect the European Union, or at least some of its duller members such as France, to develop acute procedural objections. Expect the usual chorus about “self-determination” and resolutions drafted in New York in solemn language about international frameworks and other such bureaucratic gobbledeshite.

Which brings us to the spectacle’s only redeeming feature: Trump’s Board of Trustees irritates and threatens the UN, which fears it might grow into a more influential body than itself. Readers will be aware that my loathing of the UN is pathological and that I want to see an alien spaceship vaporize it.

For years, the UN has treated Gaza as a client to be managed and a cudgel to wield — funneling aid into structures that Hamas siphons off, issuing ritual condemnations of Israel, and maintaining agencies whose support for Hamas and its terror operations has been obscene.

The idea of Washington bypassing the UN apparatus and constructing an alternative governance framework strikes at the organization’s bureaucratic pride and — worse — their gravy train tickets.

For that alone, one is tempted to applaud. It has significant schadenfreude appeal. An institution that has repeatedly failed to prevent the militarization of civilian infrastructure in Gaza is hardly entitled to moral hauteur. If the trusteeship proposal causes even momentary discomfort in Turtle Bay, it will have accomplished something.

Yet annoyance is not strategy.

A serious approach to Gaza must begin with security. It would recognize that nothing can happen without Hamas first being disarmed. Investment in deradicalization, educational reform, and economic revival can begin only after Hamas’ guns have been removed.

Trump’s defenders will argue that bold experimentation is preferable to paralysis or repeating previous approaches that have failed. There is truth in that. The status quo is intolerable. The UN-centered model has failed in a way only the UN can achieve. Something different is required.

Yet being “different” does not automatically make something “effective.”

A trusteeship absent coercive authority, ideological transformation, and regional consensus is not a solution. It is a grand political stunt that allows politicians to declare that they have a plan while avoiding power’s grim arithmetic. It is a way for Trump to hold court — or imagine that he is — while world leaders come to pretend they are paying tribute. In truth, they are there to manipulate him and events in Gaza.

In the end, no committee can stabilize Gaza. It will be stabilized — if it ever is — by the unglamorous, dangerous, and morally fraught work of neutralizing militant rule and replacing it with something that commands both force and legitimacy.

Until then, boards will convene, press conferences will be held, and the conflict will grind on in some form. The UN will fume and Hamas will adapt. Gaza will remain what it has always been, which is not a management problem, but a battlefield.