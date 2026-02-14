I have long called the Palestinian Authority (PA) jihadists in business suits. Now its dictator president Mahmoud Abbas has done so himself. He gives it all away in his draft constitution for a fantasized Palestinian state. He shows that he is an Islamist, untethered to reality, and a truly despicable human being.

Constitutions are meant to establish a state’s foundational and supreme laws, government framework, limit government’s power, and define the relationship between the state and its citizens.

Abbas’ draft does exactly that so it is a dark reminder that the man Western diplomats still treat as a “moderate partner” is an aging terror extremist who has never been serious about reforming the PA.

Israel has long argued that it has no genuine partner for peace. This draft constitution is Exhibit A and it alone is enough for the defense to rest in a hammock. Abbas is not a moderate, never has been, and nor has his organization.

Presumably, the PA thinks no one will read its draft constitution, etched in legalize, but there are more of us workaholic insomniacs than you might think. Anyone who has read it and still supports the PA is declaring themself unfit to hold any position, in any office, in any universe, in this life or the next.

Let us examine his “moderate” constitution.

JERUSALEM WITHOUT JEWS

The draft declares Jerusalem the capital of the State of Palestine, its “political, spiritual, cultural, and educational center,” and commits to preserving its Islamic and Christian sanctuaries.

There is no mention of Jewish ties to Jerusalem. No acknowledgment that the city has been the spiritual epicenter of Jewish civilization for 3,000 years. No reference to the Temple Mount, the Western Wall, King David, the Second Temple. Nothing. Never mind the fact it is the Jewish capital now, never mind in antiquity.

This is just the latest effort to erase Jewish history and part of the PA’s long strategy of trying to delegitimize Israel by obscuring the fact that Jews are the region’s indigenous people and the Palestinians are colonialist Arabs.

It is like tearing pages out of a history book and pretending the missing chapters never existed.

Fortunately, the chance of Israel surrendering any part of Jerusalem to the Palestinians is zero.

ISLAM AND SHARIAH

Article IV declares Islam the official religion and establishes Shariah as the primary source of legislation. Christianity receives special recognition, whatever that means. Judaism, again, is not mentioned.

Hamas imposed Shariah law in Gaza and the PA wants to do so in its imaginary state so anyone who thinks the PA is more moderate is now looking foolish. In their defense, we only told them the PA were extremists about a hundred thousand times.

On paper, there are nods to equality and freedom of belief. But when Shariah is the primary source of legislation, and when religious courts are empowered to adjudicate disputes under Shariah, minorities exist at the majority’s pleasure.

Those Western leaders wedded to a two-state solution now face the awkward reality that they are supporting the creation of a Shariah state. Their human rights credentials and professed support for women’s rights are as worthless as a Reichsmark in 1925.

PART OF THE ARAB NATION

Article I affirms Palestine as “part of the Arab homeland” and declares that the Palestinian people are part of the Arab nation.

That is odd. The Palestinian national movement has been telling us since the Soviet Union created the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1964 that the Palestinians were a distinct people dispossessed of it land. Yet its foundational legal text now subordinates that identity to a broader Arab nationalism.

The so-called Israel-Palestinian conflict has never been about two peoples sharing a land. It is about folding the conflict back into a pan-Arab struggle against a Jewish state.

THE CONSTITUTIONALIZATION OF PAY-FOR-SLAY

The most morally obscene element lies in Articles XXIV and XLIV, which codify state protection and financial care for the families of “martyrs, wounded, and prisoners.”

This means it constitutionalizes and entrenches the PA’s “pay-for-slay” policy in which it pays convicted terrorists (or their families) for killing Jews. The draft constitution promises them comprehensive care in preservation of their “national dignity.”

Many foreign nations withheld aid from the PA until they scrapped this policy and the PA vowed to do so. Now they want to not only keep it, but do so forever. This is because Abbas and his toadies are black-hearted, deranged liars.

Any Western state that supports the PA in any capacity under this condition is cowardly and complicit and we should say so clearly.

MONOPLOLY ON FORCE

The draft outlines “security forces” committed to neutrality, democratic oversight, and political non-affiliation. It bans unauthorized militias outside state control.

I do like fiction.

Hamas governs Gaza. Islamic Jihad operates openly. Armed factions exist across Judea and Samaria. The PA cannot even prevent armed parades in Jenin, let alone monopolize force.

The idea of security forces having democratic oversight has got a wonderful oxymoronic feel to it.

PRESIDENTIAL LIMITS

The draft constitution limits the president to two five-year terms and calls for free and fair elections.

The 90-year-old Abbas has not held an election since 2006. He is in the twentieth year of what was meant to be a four-year term.

A PREAMBLE OF PERMANENT VICTIMHOOD

The proposed preamble rejects “colonial settlement occupation,” “ethnic cleansing,” and “continued genocide” in Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

It wants to constitutionalize THE GREAT GENOCIDE BLOOD LIBEL.

Starting a constitution with propaganda shows just how unserious and ill-suited the PA is to govern anything. It is codifying grievance and embedding maximalist accusations into the state’s founding myth.

It is madness.

THE CONSTITUTIONALIZATION OF TERROR

The draft constitution reaffirms the PLO as the Palestinian people’s sole legitimate representative, which is aimed at denying Hamas’ legitimacy. Democracy does not get any better than the body writing the constitution declaring itself the planned state’s sole legitimate democratic entity. It is fantastic.

This, remember, is the same PLO that pioneered airline hijackings, Olympic massacres, and launched decades of international terror. If this document was meant to reassure Israelis and the international community that the PA has evolved beyond its revolutionary origins, it has failed spectacularly.

Again, any person or state who supports this has no right to lecture Israel, or anyone, about anything, ever.

EVEN HAMAS KNOWS IT IS A FARCE

In a moment of dark comedy, a senior Hamas official denounced the draft constitution as illegitimate and a betrayal.

Having Hamas accuse you of political theatre and opportunism is like having Keith Richards lecture you about drug use.

The Palestinian national movement is now so fragmented that its Islamist wing mocks its nationalist wing for writing legal documents in Islamist language while rockets still fly.

NO RECONCILIATION WITH ISRAEL

Strikingly, there is no recognition of Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, no acknowledgment of Jewish self-determination, and no reciprocal legitimacy.

A serious constitution for a future Palestinian state would include language preparing its people for compromise. It would educate toward coexistence and acknowledge historical complexity.

Instead, this draft doubles down on erasure, grievance, and theological supremacy. It shows the complete paucity of Palestinian political thought.

It also reveals that the PA has no intention of living peacefully alongside Israel. Any who believes otherwise is part of the problem.