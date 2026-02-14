Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Clever Pseudonym
"...the PA has no intention of living peacefully alongside Israel. Any who believe(s) otherwise is part of the problem."...

Yet if the two-state delusion were a person, they'd be old enough to apply for Social Security soon. This delusion has hardened into sacred myth, mostly to preserve the eternal crusade of Free Palestine!, where "peace" is one of the lies that gets dangled so Westerners can stay hypnotized while the Palestinians plot their next massacre.

But I understand why Westerners need to cling to this delusion, as the alternatives are bleak and the actual Palestinians are a Medusa who would petrify you if you stared at them directly. The Palestinians might just be sui generis when it comes to human societies: their only goal is the murder of Jews, they have children just to raise them as martyrs who will kill Jews, and the other half of their schizophrenic mindset is presenting themselves as History's greatest and most abject victims. They are sort of half terrorist and half beggar who will attack you if you don't agree that his is the greatest grievance in the history of grievances.

The status quo won't change because it benefits its backers too much: the Western Left gets a new sacred victim to worship, a cross between the Christ who suffered and died for our sins and the new proletariat who serve as pretext for their permanent Revolution (and they also get to feel the frisson of radical bloodshed at a safe distance) while maintaining their self-image as heroic white saviors; and the Palestinians get more funding and attention for their favorite pastimes of denouncing Jews for oppressing them while also hopefully getting to kill some more Jews.

What we call the Palestinians are simply the literal and symbolic incarnation of the Arab world's refusal to accept the existence of the Jewish state and their desire to destroy it, no matter how many deaths or decades this takes. 10/7 and the subsequent Gaza War didn't change this, because nothing can.

Nathan Brown
@Nachum, thank you for confirming what most Jews already know, and any sane minded reasonably intelligent person should know .. peace with the palestinians, and most of the Arab / Islamic world is impossible.

If anyone has any doubt in what I have stated, they would do well to watch the following two videos ..

The first is George Deek, a palestinian Christian …

https://youtu.be/7E7pIIEwW1M?si=037KZeGJ698t9MQR

And the second is Rawan Osman, an Arab Muslim with Syrian / Lebanese parents

https://youtu.be/_YB8xqBIq_s?si=Wbr3uC2m9R-YGz_O

