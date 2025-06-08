The Palestinian narrative - Part One: Make it make sense
The "pro-Palestinian" narrative is so contradictory and full of lies that it is disorientating. Here is Part One of our two-part look the Top 40 anti-Israel claims that make no sense.
At high school, I hated having to write argumentative or persuasive essays. They had an annoying formula in which you had to include two points in favor of your argument and one point against it. I detested them because I hated pretending the other side had any good arguments.
This is how it feels writing about the Israel-Hamas War. The anti-Israeli side has no persuasive points at all.
I am not so naive that I think I can get through to their Cro-Magnon skulls, but I am writing in the forlorn hope that some ”pro-Palestinian” outliers might be capable of introspection
Most anti-Israel criticisms are stupid, ignorant, wrong, and antisemitic. Yet, anti-Israel believers seem unaware that this is how the world sees them.
If these comments sound harsh, then you might want to stop reading now. I have just had my third coffee, and my brain’s left hemisphere is just limbering up.
If you feel an unquenchable rage to write to tell me how terrible I am for making such ad hominem attacks, or if you are desperate to use sentences that contain the word “but”, then save your energy. I do not read such nonsense. I live happily rent-free in your brain. The rate of phagocytosis among “pro-Palestinians” is much quicker than the rest of us.
Here are some inanities of which the “pro-Palestinian” jesters need to make sense. Although incomplete, it is a long list, so I have split into two parts. I wish this were comedy. Dolorously, it is a tragedy worthy of the Bard himself.
Israel is the only country ever required to provide aid to its enemies during war.
Gaza is the only place where the population increased during an alleged genocide.1 This makes no sense, unless of course there has been no genocide.
During the January-February Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Hamas claimed victory. That would make it the only time in history that a people who claimed to have been subjected to genocide claimed to have won the war. The Jews in the Holocaust, the Rwandan Tutsis, and victims of Pol Pot’s purges in Cambodia said no such thing. That is because it makes no sense.
Hamas is the only organization to have abducted a nine-month-old baby and received cheers throughout the world.
