At high school, I hated having to write argumentative or persuasive essays. They had an annoying formula in which you had to include two points in favor of your argument and one point against it. I detested them because I hated pretending the other side had any good arguments.

This is how it feels writing about the Israel-Hamas War. The anti-Israeli side has no persuasive points at all.

I am not so naive that I think I can get through to their Cro-Magnon skulls, but I am writing in the forlorn hope that some ”pro-Palestinian” outliers might be capable of introspection

Most anti-Israel criticisms are stupid, ignorant, wrong, and antisemitic. Yet, anti-Israel believers seem unaware that this is how the world sees them.

If these comments sound harsh, then you might want to stop reading now. I have just had my third coffee, and my brain’s left hemisphere is just limbering up.

If you feel an unquenchable rage to write to tell me how terrible I am for making such ad hominem attacks, or if you are desperate to use sentences that contain the word “but”, then save your energy. I do not read such nonsense. I live happily rent-free in your brain. The rate of phagocytosis among “pro-Palestinians” is much quicker than the rest of us.

Here are some inanities of which the “pro-Palestinian” jesters need to make sense. Although incomplete, it is a long list, so I have split into two parts. I wish this were comedy. Dolorously, it is a tragedy worthy of the Bard himself.