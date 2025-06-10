In Part One of this piece on anti-Israel claims that make no sense, I looked at how facts and sanity are never an obstacle to good fiction. Here, in Part Two, l delve into another 20 absurdities from the fictional Palestinian narrative.

Many world leaders want to put UN troops in Gaza to keep the peace after the war ends. This is a terrible idea. UN troops have failed every time they have been deployed. From Rwanda in 1994, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992-1995, Somalia in 1992-1995, in Sudan from 2007 until the present day, UN peacekeepers have shown neither the capacity nor the will to fight. Just in an Israeli context, UN troops have failed in the Suez and the Sinai in Egypt, in Lebanon, and in Syria. The toy soldiers that I played with as a boy would do a better job.

The media highlights the fictional data about the high number of Palestinian women and children allegedly killed in Gaza. Beyond the data being lies straight from Hamas’ outstanding propaganda department, and not distinguishing between civilians and combatants, it leaves two key points out. One is that women can be, and often are, terrorists, just as 20 percent of Israel’s combat troops are women. The other is that Hamas has used these people as human shields. This foul exploitation of them is what newspapers with moral editors would focus on day after day.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists not only tortured, massacred, and abducted Jews, they live-streamed themselves raping Jewish women. Pro-Palestinian Western feminists denied this happened despite the footage. How is that for evil?

The world’s governments and diplomatic agencies see the Palestinian Authority (PA) as moderate. This is farther from the truth than Alpha Centauri is from Earth. The PA is the direct descendent of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, a terror group whose infamy includes such delightful mass murder episodes as the Second Intifada. They pay terrorists to kill Jews. Anyone who thinks the PA is moderate must be a flea-ridden extremist themselves.

No one comments that the PA builds vastly more illegal settlements than Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria. The lack of basic curiosity about this fact is an indictment of the “pro-Palestinian” mobs’ lack of intellectual openness. These anti-Israel activists know only about the Jewish ones because these activists are racists. They might deny this strenuously, but a venomous spider is a venomous spider whether it believes that about itself or not.

My favorite - and one I have been seeking an answer for more than 30 years - is why the international community and its army of worthless street thugs - is so obsessed with Israel's conflicts, but not the many much worse ones. I have yet to hear an answer worthy of a toddler. Of course, it is a rhetorical question. They are obsessed with this conflict because they do not like Jews. And, yes, the line between their antisemitism and their fetish about Israel is as straight for anyone wearing the right prescription spectacles.

The media reports on the Israel side of the conflict as a policy story and the Palestinian side as a humanitarian story. This is sketchy journalism. Stories of Palestinians who have lost loved ones, and are suffering, always resonate more with viewers than a detailed analysis of Israeli Defense Force policy, strategy, goals, and tactics. It does not inform which party is in the right and which one is in the wrong, though. That is a non-sequitur.

The so-called international community pressures Israel for a ceasefire, but not Hamas, which is the hostile party that began the war. Why does this happen? Racism, or antisemitism. This is simple stuff; those who deny it are simple folk indeed.

The mainstream media reports the alleged Palestinian death toll - alleged because Hamas is the source - in almost every story, but almost never reports the Israeli death toll. This is the media’s way of humanizing the Palestinians and dehumanizing Jews.

Anti-Zionism is antisemitism. People who argue that one can be anti-Zionist without being antisemitic are among the most despicable people in our planet’s history. If, by some miracle, our species still exists in a million years, these people who deny the link between anti-Zionism and antisemitism will still be among the most despicable.

The UK wants to investigate an alleged Israeli killing of a British aid worker in Gaza. Frankly, the UK police cannot even stop Hamas terrorist marches. In fact, they often support them. This is why no country takes the UK seriously anymore. And nor should they, because it is not one.

Europe remains hypocritical. Despite having spent months condemning and ramping up international pressure on Israel, Europe has doubled its defense spending on Israeli weapons. The Israeli Ministry of Defense said defense exports to Europe totaled nearly $14.8 billion last year, up from $13 billion in 2023 — the previous record high. Between 2018 and 2020, it was in the $7.5 billion to $8.5 billion range. It shows what performative nonsense much anti-Israeli rhetoric is and how their real concern is that they will end up speaking Russian in a few years, due to cowardness and weakness.

No mainstream journalist ever explains why there are so many young people in Gaza despite constantly reporting that children are being killed disproportionately. A distinction between a child and a young person matters because the UN counts a 17-year-old with machine gun as a child. As for why there are so many children in Gaza, the answer is grim. Hamas is so evil that it has engineered an unusually young society to use as martyrs so they can claim Israel is killing children - a timeless antisemitic blood libel. About 70 percent of Gazans are under 30 years old because Hamas has encouraged families to have many children to produce more fighters and martyrs to murder Jews. It has tied men’s incomes to how many children they have; the more they have, the more they earn. Hamas is so rebarbative that it revels in dying children.

Israel’s war position is never judged by the Israeli Government’s stated and legal policies and aims, but by what its most extremist politicians say. The media and diplomats quote Jewish fringe lunatics as though they are representative. Extremist Far-Right Jewish politicians such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich get over-quoted to make Israel’s overall position look extreme. Smotrich and Gvir are Jewish supremacists and nasty pieces of work. However, their analysis of Israel’s security situation is often spot on. While these politicians are extremist, everyone who knows anything about Israeli politics knows that the government is a fractious coalition and that these thugs are just the fanatical end of it. There are extremists on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, but they are not equivalent. The Jewish extremists are a fringe minority, while the Palestinian ones are the mainstream majority.

A similar game is played with non-Zionist Jews. The “pro-Palestinian” brigade loves to turn non-Zionist Jews into celebrities, as if it shows the Palestinians’ sick cause is a just one. Yet, non-Zionist Jews are a tiny minority. They have less influence than me yelling at a football referee. They are also irrelevant. The unassailably strong case for Zionism stands on its merit; not on the advocates’ religion or nationality. It is emblematic of the Far Left’s obsession with identity politics (which is becoming a problem on the Fart Right, too, now).

We are now in such a moral abyss that Saudi Arabian crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is seen as one of the “good guys” in the Middle East. While he has overseen reforms such as allowing women to drive, he cracks down ruthlessly on his political opponents, and uses harsh Islamic punishments such as executions and whippings. MBS might be an increasingly useful ally to the US, and to Israel, in their war against Caliphate-seeking Islamists, but he remains a violent totalitarian thug and suggestions that Saudi Arabia is now part of a growing Arab “moderate” wing, are nonsense.

The UN spends an inordinate amount of time pushing for investigations into any number of alleged Israeli violations of international law, yet the UN itself has not been held accountable for its endemic corruption and bloody support of terrorism.

Journalists love to quote the Pope as though he is some kind of moral authority. The fact that Pope Leo XIV is an English-speaking American makes quoting him easier than ever for the linguistically limited Western press. However, I have a memory longer than a family tree of ancient elephants. As we saw in the Pope’s recent criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza, it does not take much for the Vatican to return to its Jew-hating ways.

Much of the mainstream media lies endlessly and unapologetically. If you still trust them, you may not be aware of the facts. Consider that the New York Times rehired Gazan “journalist” Soliman Hijjy despite having fired him previously for being an antisemite. There are truly alarming numbers of such cases.