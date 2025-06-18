Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Welcome to Anti-Zionism is Antisemitism Fortnight
Anti-Zionism is today's most prominent form of antisemitism and one that can be hard to spot. In this two-week special event, we will be exposing it for…
  
Nachum Kaplan
 and 
Daniel Clarke-Serret
5
Joining Israel's war against Iran is Trump's chance to Make America Brave Again
Surely, saving the world is the kind of achievement for which the modest President Trump would like to credit.
  
Nachum Kaplan
10
A trauma expert talks about vicarious trauma, Jews, and October 7
Trauma expert Hui Wen Tong talks about vicarious trauma and its impact on Jews everywhere since the October 7 attacks in 2023. Great explanations and…
  
Nachum Kaplan
28:28
Rise up and kill: Israel delivers a mighty strike for civilization
Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear sites was classic Israeli boldness. The Jewish state's willingness to confront evil also shows Jerusalem remains a…
  
Nachum Kaplan
10
Israel strikes Iran: Three of our best stories on why Israel is right to have acted
It is mission critical. Israel has launched an attack on Iran's nuclear sites. To help readers understand it, here are three of our most highly regarded…
  
Nachum Kaplan
2
How Israel can stand up to Western hypocrisy and bullying
The West's hatred of Israel is out of control. It is time for the Jewish state to push back hard. Here is how to do it.
  
Nachum Kaplan
11
The Palestinian narrative - Part 2: Make it make sense
Here is Part 2 of the Top 40 anti-Israel claims that make no sense. Your sanity will again be tested.
2
Coming soon: A guide to vicarious trauma
My interview with trauma expert Hui Wen Tong on vicarious trauma will be out in about a week. Many Jews have been suffering from this lesser-known…
  
Nachum Kaplan
4:15
The Palestinian narrative - Part One: Make it make sense
The "pro-Palestinian" narrative is so contradictory and full of lies that it is disorientating. Here is Part One of our two-part look the Top 40…
  
Nachum Kaplan
7
Seven options other than the dead two-state solution
The two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is a terrible idea that is guaranteed to fail. Here are some other options. All that is needed…
  
Nachum Kaplan
20
REPRISE: Recognizing a Palestinian state is performative nonsense
Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognizing a Palestinian state changes nothing. It is performative nonsense. Here is how the media should be reporting it.
  
Nachum Kaplan
3
Between the Lines: A new kind of Palestinian propaganda tool
Middle East Eye is a propaganda rag of a kind that has become increasingly common. Let us dissect this publication to expose its searing dishonesty.
  
Nachum Kaplan
1
